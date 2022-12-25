US Alerts Citizens In Pakistan Of Potential Terror Attack In Islamabad

The US embassy in Pakistan has issued a new security advisory, warning US citizens against visiting the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. The security advisory says that "unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans". The security advisory has also informed all Mission personnel to avoid going to Islamabad for non-essential travel.

The US has prohibited all personnel working with the Mission from visiting the Marriott Hotel. The US believes an attack on US citizens is being planned. The British High Commision has issued a similar warning.



"The U.S. government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays. Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad's Marriott Hotel."

"Furthermore, as Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season," reads the security advisory.

There have been several high-profile terrorist attacks on Americans in Pakistan in the past.

One example is the attack on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad in 2008, in which a suicide bombing killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds more. The attack was claimed by a Pakistani militant group called the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Other attacks on Americans in Pakistan include the kidnap and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, and the attack on the US Consulate in Karachi in 2002, in which 12 people died and more than 50 injured.