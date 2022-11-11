US Announces $400mn In Fresh Military Assistance To Ukraine As War With Russia Advances

The United States Department of Defense has announced $400 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's defence against continuing air attacks by Russian forces targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. The Security Assistance Package has been drawn from the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which the Pentagon announced today.

The PDA package includes the HAWK air defence system along with four air defence systems and stinger missiles. The decision was taken by the Pentagon citing critical requirements of air defence capabilities of Ukraine, revealed Pentagon's Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing today.

Ukraine's air defence capabilities are the key focus

As per a Pentagon press release, the key focus of the latest security package announced by the US Department of Defense is to bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities. According to Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, "The HAWK missiles, which will be refurbished using Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, will complement Spain's recent commitment of HAWK launchers to help Ukraine meet this threat."

Moreover, the Avenger air defence systems, which are categorised as short-range air defences, are set to help Ukraine by protecting the infrastructure and the troops from enemy unmanned aerial systems and helicopters.

Meanwhile, this will be the first instance where Ukraine receives Stinger missiles from the US. These are mobile, short-range air defence systems that protect cruise missiles, helicopters and unmanned aerial systems.

The US consulting defence requirements with Ukraine

Included in the security package, the Avenger system is being provided to Ukraine following thorough consultation with the Ukrainians on what their requirement is to fight against the Russian forces, revealed Sabrina Singh.

List of equipment enroute to Ukraine

Ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

21,000 155 mm artillery rounds

500 precision-guided 155 mm artillery rounds

10,000 120 mm mortar rounds

100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, or Humvees

400 grenade launchers

Small arms, optics and more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition

Demolition equipment for obstacle clearing

Cold weather protective gear

Since the onset of the war between Ukraine and Russia following Russia's invasion on 24 February, the United States has committed up to $18.6 billion in security assistance.