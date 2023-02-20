US Announces Another USD100 Mln Earthquake Relief Aid For Turkey And Syria

In the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the United States on Sunday announced another USD100 million in disaster relief aid for both quake-hit countries. The relief package was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in view of the destruction caused by the earthquake that killed at least 46,000 people.

The announcement came after Blinked took a helicopter tour on Sunday of some of the hardest-hit areas alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu. According to an official statement released by the US Department of State, the new round of funding includes USD50 million under the Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds for emergency response efforts and an additional USD50 million in humanitarian assistance through the State Department and USAID.

How will the US' latest earthquake relief package help Turkey and Syria?

"Today the United States is announcing an additional USD100 million in assistance in response to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. President Biden intends to authorise USD50 million in Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Funds (ERMA). "In addition to the ERMA funds, the United States is also providing an additional USD50 million in humanitarian assistance through the State Department and USAID," the statement read.

Notably, the latest aid package will bring the total US humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response to USD185 million. So far, private US nongovernmental organisations have already provided another USD66 million in response efforts. The latest aid will target vulnerable earthquake-affected populations in Turkey and Syria and be available to support international and nongovernmental organisations providing assistance. This announcement will benefit the procurement and distribution of core relief and lifesaving items such as blankets, mattresses, food packs, warm clothing, tents, and shelter materials, the statement by the diplomat's office said.

"It will additionally support medicine and health services, clean water and sanitation efforts, and programmes supporting the education of children and youth impacted by this tragic earthquake," the statement said. "The United States will continue working with the international community to provide lifesaving aid to earthquake-affected areas," it added.

Turkey ends its search and rescue operation after two weeks

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency announced that after two weeks, the search and rescue operation has officially ended. An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Turkey's northeast and neighbouring Syria on February 6. According to the official information, over 45,000 people were reported dead and more than a million people were left homeless.