US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran In Final Days Of Trump To Curb Nuclear Programs

In the final week of outgoing US President Donald Trump’s administration, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on January 15 announced fresh sanctions on firms in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines along with three other Iranian entities over conventional arms proliferation. In a statement, Pompeo had said that the Iranian conventional arms proliferation poses a “persistent threat” to both regional and international security. This is also the latest move by Washington against Tehran aimed at pressuring Iran in the closing days of Trump presidency, that ends on January 20, and witnessed strained relations between both nations.

Mike Pompeo said in a statement, “Today, we are announcing the designation of Iran’s Marine Industries Organization (MIO), Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) for engaging in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel, including spare parts.”

“We call upon all states to prohibit the sale, supply, or transfer of arms or related material to or from Iran. The United States will continue working with its partners in the international community to pressure the Iranian regime to fundamentally change its behaviour,” he added.

Today, I significantly expanded metals-related sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear, military, and ballistic missile programs. As long as the threats remain, sanctions should too. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 16, 2021

China and UAE-based companies also sanctioned

US Secretary of State also said that Washington had sanctioned at least seven companies including China-based Jiangyin Mascot Special Steel Co and UAE-based Accenture Building Materials along with two people for shipping steel to and from the Islamic Republic. He also said that he was increasing the scope of metals-related sanctions against Iran administered by the US State Department. Further, he added that those who knowingly transfer at least 15 materials which Trump administration has said used in connection with Iran’s nuclear programme, would be subjected to the sanctions.

Pompeo announced fresh sanctions after Iran on January 8 said that it is in “no rush” to see United States’ return to the 2015 nuclear deal including major powers that outgoing President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018. As President-elect Joe Biden is set to acquire the office on January 20, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the Islamic nation, which is already facing crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, is ‘not insisting on US return’. According to Khamenei, it is not about Washington rejoining the pact, but about lifting is unilateral sanctions.

