US' Antony Blinken Calls Nepal's New PM Deuba To Discuss Bilateral Ties And COVID-19

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Nepal's new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday, July 27 to discuss bilateral collaboration, especially the fight against COVID-19 and climate change implications. According to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, they highlighted the importance of the US-Nepal collaboration and the recent US donation of 1.5 million vaccines and other COVID-19 support to Nepal.

Discussions were mainly about US-Nepal ties

In a statement, Price said, "The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed our cooperation to combat the effects of climate change." Blinken had earlier tweeted that he had spoken with Prime Minister Deuba on ways to strengthen US-Nepal ties, the fight against COVID-19, and the impact of climate change.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said he discussed bilateral connections, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change with Blinken. "We renewed the shared commitment to taking forward the cooperative partnership in the interest of our two countries and peoples," said Deuba.

It was my pleasure to talk to @SecBlinken and exchange views on our multifaceted bilateral relations. We renewed the shared commitment to taking forward the cooperative partership in the interest of our two countries and peoples. — Sher Bahadur Deuba (@SherBDeuba) July 27, 2021

Deuba became the PM on July 12th

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, matters relevant to bilateral ties and cooperation, including the day's top issues, such as COVID-19 vaccine collaboration and medical equipment and supplies assistance to Nepal, were discussed during the talk. The Secretary of State congratulated the Prime Minister on his new position. Following the intervention of Nepal's Supreme Court, Deuba was appointed Prime Minister for a record fifth time on July 12.

Nepal is also looking for more COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer and Moderna in the United States. Various aspects of Nepal's development aspirations, US collaboration, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) were also discussed. The MCC initiative aims to address two of Nepal's most serious economic growth constraints, lack of electricity and high transportation expenses.

The topic of global warming and climate change, as well as its influence on the economics of climate-vulnerable mountainous nations like Nepal, were also discussed by Deuba and Blinken, according to the statement.

US will help Nepal to combat COVID-19

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry has stated that the US government is committed to providing Nepal with the assistance it needs to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Berry said the US government will help Nepal enhance its education and health sectors at a meeting with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma on Tuesday.

6,85,673 people in Nepal have been infected with COVID-19 so far, with 9,758 deaths.

