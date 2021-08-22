Last Updated:

US Authorities Respond To Call About ‘body In The River’; What Happens Next Is Hilarious

The Tulsa Fire Department in a Twitter post shared that they along with police department and EMSA responded to a call about a "body in the river".

Oklahoma

Authorities in Oklahoma, US, have revealed that they received a call about the report of "a body in the river". However, the officials were surprised when they discovered that the person was "just laying in the water". The video of the incident has been shared by Tulsa Fire Department on Twitter along with the post that details the whole incident. 

Authorities respond to call about 'a body in the river'

The Tulsa Fire Department in a Twitter post informed that their crews alongside the Tulsa Police Department and Emergency Medical Services Authority responded to a call that informed them about "a body in the river". Tulsa Fire department mentioned that they launched a boat to save the person.

However, they were surprised to see that the man was "just laying in the water". They further added that the river is low but is "potentially dangerous in areas". They advised people to find alternate ways to beat the heat. In the video, some officers can be seen launching a lifeboat in the river as a person can be seen lying in the river. As the video goes on, the officials can be seen approaching the "body", but they discover that the person was alive. Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered 9.6K views and several reactions. Netizens were stunned by the whole incident and shared their views in the comments section. Some of the netizens also thanked the Tulsa Fire department for responding to the call.

One user commented, "It's GREAT to know that concerned citizens are always on the lookout for other people's life. It's even GREATER to know that the Tulsa Fire Dept. is EXCELLENT at their job! Thank you Tulsa Fire Dept. you guys SUPER ROCK!".

Another individual commented, "I think it was more like someone thought it was a dead body lol". Another user commented, "Lol this is funny, glad he’s ok".

