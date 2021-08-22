US Authorities Respond To Call About ‘body In The River’; What Happens Next Is Hilarious

Authorities in Oklahoma, US, have revealed that they received a call about the report of "a body in the river". However, the officials were surprised when they discovered that the person was "just laying in the water". The video of the incident has been shared by Tulsa Fire Department on Twitter along with the post that details the whole incident.

Authorities respond to call about 'a body in the river'

The Tulsa Fire Department in a Twitter post informed that their crews alongside the Tulsa Police Department and Emergency Medical Services Authority responded to a call that informed them about "a body in the river". Tulsa Fire department mentioned that they launched a boat to save the person.

However, they were surprised to see that the man was "just laying in the water". They further added that the river is low but is "potentially dangerous in areas". They advised people to find alternate ways to beat the heat. In the video, some officers can be seen launching a lifeboat in the river as a person can be seen lying in the river. As the video goes on, the officials can be seen approaching the "body", but they discover that the person was alive. Watch the video here:

TFD, @TulsaPolice & @EMSAOK responded to reports of “a body in the river.” We launched a boat and discovered that the man was just laying in the water. The river is low, but still potentially dangerous in areas. Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool! #imokay pic.twitter.com/7B4SBzlLG5 — Tulsa Fire Dept. (@TulsaFire) August 18, 2021

The video, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered 9.6K views and several reactions. Netizens were stunned by the whole incident and shared their views in the comments section. Some of the netizens also thanked the Tulsa Fire department for responding to the call.

One user commented, "It's GREAT to know that concerned citizens are always on the lookout for other people's life. It's even GREATER to know that the Tulsa Fire Dept. is EXCELLENT at their job! Thank you Tulsa Fire Dept. you guys SUPER ROCK!".

Another individual commented, "I think it was more like someone thought it was a dead body lol". Another user commented, "Lol this is funny, glad he’s ok".

I believe that @tulsafire has UAS (drone) capability, and if so, this is a situation where rapid deployment could evaluate the individual, and avoid sending three personnel into the water. During flight a rescue/recovery team can prepare to launch if necessary. — Tom (@tomokc405) August 18, 2021

What’s wrong with laying in the river? There’s nothing unusually dangerous about this. Yes, we all know rivers have currents. — Wx CJ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@wx_cj_) August 18, 2021

It's GREAT to know that concerned citizens are always on the lookout for other people's life. It's even GREATER to know that the Tulsa Fire Dept. is EXCELLENT at their job! Thank you Tulsa Fire Dept. you guys SUPER ROCK! — lwconfections@yahoo.com (@lwconfectionsy1) August 19, 2021

Lol this is funny, glad he’s ok. — ViralStrike (@Viral_Strike) August 19, 2021

IMAGE: TulsaFire/Twitter