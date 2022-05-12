US Baby Formula Crisis: Abbott Laboratories Says It Will Resume Production Within 2 Weeks

Abbott Laboratories, the leading supplier of milk formulas in the US, has assured that it will begin the production of baby formulas within two weeks. The company was forced to shut down its manufacturing factory in Michigan's Sturgis after reports about illness in infants consuming Abbott products emerged in February. Later, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched an investigation into the products and advised to halt the consumption of Abbott's Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas.

Owing to the illness in infants, Abbott later recalled its products such as Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas along with its flagship baby formula Similac which has now resulted in a massive shortage across the US. Notably, the out-of-stock rate has risen 31% between November 2021 and early April 2022 and even reached 40% at the end of April, CNN reported citing Datasembly's data.

Abbott assures of filing shelves in six to eight weeks

In a recently released statement, the company said that it will restart the production of baby formulas within two weeks given the FDA approves it. Abbott further said that it would first begin production of EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas followed by Similac and other formulas. Besides, the company also predicted that the products will be back on the shelves in the next six to eight weeks.

Further, Abbott admitted that the product recall has worsened the already existing infant food shortage in the country and acknowledged the "stress and despair" of parents facing the trouble. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, on May 11, said that the FDA is working "around the clock" to ensure the availability of the baby formulas. In a statement by FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, he also acknowledged the crisis being faced by the consumers and said, "We are doing everything in our power to ensure there is adequate product available where and when they need it".

"Our teams have been working tirelessly to address and alleviate supply issues and will continue doing everything within our authority to ensure the production of safe infant formula products", his statement further read.