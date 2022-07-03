US Bans Army Reservists, Guards Who Refused COVID Vaccine From Military Drills, Training

At least 40,000 US Army National Guards who haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the deadline given by the Pentagon were banned from participating in federal military drills, training, and their paychecks will be forfeited. The Army National Guard's of the United States were given a fresh deadline until Thursday this week to get the COVID-19 jab. There are more than 40,000 Guards who are still unvaccinated against coronavirus, and of those 14,000 do not intend to ever receive the vaccine, officials told CBS.

Missing paycheck may encourage Guards to be vaccinated

The Pentagon is reportedly hoping that the missing paycheck and barred participation in the drills will change the minds of the vaccine holdouts. But if undeterred, these military members may face a discharge. The Pentagon says that getting vaccinated against the virus is critical for combat readiness. The order applies to regular American soldiers, active-duty army reservists and cadets unless they have approved or pending exemptions due to medical conditions. The US military had earlier warned that it will “immediately” begin separating soldiers from the service who are refusing to be vaccinated against the contagious COVID-19 disease that jeopardizes the health of other service members.

"Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption," Secretary of the US Army Christine Wormuth had clarified at a press briefing.

At least 27 airmen, who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, were discharged from the service becoming the first active-duty members to be laid off over the issue. Air Force service members were asked to leave as they had failed to comply with the lawful order of their command. 27 Air Force men were among the first active-duty officers to be discharged over the COVID-19 vaccine issue as a warning to others. A circular was also handed out that specifically outlined that COVID-19 vaccinations were necessary to protect the military. The ”mission-critical inoculation” is almost as old as the US military itself, the US Department of Defence said.In another stern disciplinary action, the United States Marine Corps discharged 103 Marines for refusing the jab. The US Navy had also laid out its new discipline procedure warning to take strict actions in case of non-compliance to the vaccination orders.