US Bans Seafood Imports From Chinese Fishing Fleet Over Forced Labor & Abuse Allegations

On the account of forced labour by China, the United States on May 28 banned the import of seafood from a fleet of Chinese fishing vessels. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) imposed an import ban on seafood from China's fishing fleet that the US agency claims is engaged in forced labour including abuses against several Indonesian workers on its 32 vessels. The ban has been imposed with an immediate effect.

"Companies that exploit their workers have no place doing business in the United States,” said Secretary of Homeland Security AN Mayorkas.

The development annexes to a global string of similar bans recently taken against Chinese companies. CBP officials claimed that their year-long investigation reasonably indicates the main signs of forced labour on the 32 vessels owned or operated by Dalian Ocean Fishing Co. Ltd., inclusive of physical violence inflicted on workers, withholding of wages and restricting movements.

CBP is set to immediately detain tuna, swordfish and other products from Dalian Ocean Fishing Co. Ltd. According to CBP data, US imports from Dalian Ocean Fishing are not large totalling $2.9 million between January 2019 and April 2021.

China checks all 11 ILO's bonded labour indicator

Secretary Mayorkas stated CBP had issued a Withhold Release Order against Dalian Ocean Fishing Co. Ltd. based on information that indicates the use of forced labour in the entity's fishing operations. He further said that the ban marks the first time when CBP has imposed abstinence from an entire fishing fleet as opposed to banning individual vessels in the past.

“Products made from forced labour not only exploit workers but hurt American businesses and expose consumers to unethical purchases. This Withhold Release Order will ensure we continue to protect the human rights of those working in the distant water fishing industry, while also upholding safeguarding our national and economic security,” Mayorkas said in an official release.

During the said investigation, CBP claims to have identified 11 of the International Labour Organisation's indicators of forced labour including physical violence, withholding of wages and abusive working and living conditions.

Abiding by a federal statute prohibiting the importation of commodities by "convict, forced and/or indentured" labour, CBP Senior Official said,

"“This Withhold Release Order will help protect vulnerable workers while leveling the playing field for U.S. fisherman and seafood producers.”

Previous bans

Trump administration, during its last week in Office, announced an import ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over allegations that they were produced with Uyghur forced labour compelling apparel industries to rearrange supply chains. The recent ban supplements the US's attempt to punish China over repression against the Indonesian bonded labours at Dalian Ocean Fishing.

China has been the sole target of import bans in recent years on account of forced labour concerns, repression against Uyghur Muslims and their mass detention camps.