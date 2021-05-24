US Bar Owner Names Pub After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Criticised By Netizens

Photos of a Dallas-area pub is doing rounds on social media and it went viral for all the usual things. The pub is named in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The bar's owner has been criticised online for opening the bar and giving it such an insensitive name. In Texas's Fort Worth, 'Bar9Eleven' is connected to a Tex-Mex restaurant in the Cityview Centre shopping mall, just off Interstate 20.

The bar has been open for years, but it gained notoriety last week after Jesse Tyler, a Twitter user, posted some of the images. While one photograph appears to be from the exterior of the pub, another appears to be from the interior and shows a memorial plaque commemorating September 11 incident.

A bar named on 9/11 attack stirs row

Brent Thompson, the bar's owner, renamed the place in 2013 when renovating the restaurant. The pub was originally known as Charlie's Bar, named after a former employee, but he renamed it in honour of those who died in the terrorist attacks, said reports. While talking to the US media, Thompson clarified that the name is not a publicity stunt, but that he came up with it after reading a survey that showed that about 80% of Americans were unaware that the event's anniversary was approaching.

Despite the controversy, Thompson is adamant about keeping the name and theme because he wants every customer to remember that day. He is very proud of Bar9Eleven and is willing to lose any customers if they find it unappealing. Despite the widespread condemnation, it's worth noting that Bar9Eleven's loyal customers don't mind the name or theme and continue to patronise the venue.

US bar owner criticized

The 8:49 entry is worth a read, if you appreciate pure narcissism. — Jules Doyle (@julesdoyle) May 19, 2021

While comparing a theme park based on the sinking Titanic, one of the Twitter users wrote, "One time at Revelation Generation they had a sinking Titanic-themed waterslide, which prompted me to wonder out loud how much time needed to pass after a tragedy before you could turn it into a theme park ride. Now I am wondering the same thing about themed bars." Another user asked with curiosity, "Do they play 9/11 documentaries and movies related to the said event?" One user asked, "Are you supposed to get drunk and think about 9/11?"

I'm really going to need to take the leap and try this place. — westafur (@westafur) May 19, 2021

One time at Revelation Generation they had a sinking Titanic-themed waterslide, which prompted me to wonder out loud how much time needed to pass after a tragedy before you could turn it into a theme park ride. Now I am wondering the same thing about themed bars. — Eric (@ThisIsEricsTrip) May 18, 2021

Oh yeah, I forgot about this place! — Vaxine Waters - 60 followers strong (@DutchWthrvn) May 19, 2021

So many questions. Does this place get a lot of business? Do they realize it’s not paying tribute but exploiting the day? People man 🤦🏻‍♀️ — melissa (@melnacflo) May 19, 2021

Thompson's first restaurant, Rio Mambo, opened on September 11, 2001, the same day that terrorists stole four passenger planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and a field in Pennsylvania. Around 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.

Picture Credit: @jessebtyler/Twitter