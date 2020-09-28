US Beauty Brand To Send Its Latest Product To Space With NASA For Commercial Shoot

American makeup company Estée Lauder will pay Rs. 95 lakh or about $1,28,000 to National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) for a commercial shoot in space. The company's new Advanced Night Repair serum will be launched into space aboard a Cygnus spacecraft, which will leave Earth for a commercial resupply mission on October 1. Estée Lauder is the first beauty brand to join NASA's efforts towards the opening of space for commercial and business opportunities.

"NASA is opening the International Space Station for commercial business so U.S. industry innovation and ingenuity can accelerate a thriving commercial economy in low-Earth orbit," the American space agency had announced last year.

We knew our NEW #AdvancedNightRepair serum was out of this 🌏 & now we’re proving it! As a leader in science & innovation, we’re proud to be the 1st beauty brand to join @NASA’s effort toward a @space_station economy & journey to @ISS_Research https://t.co/JLNMwTEXGm pic.twitter.com/OEcfdnbVpF — Estée Lauder (@EsteeLauder) September 22, 2020

Commercial shoot, take-off & more

The commercial for Estée Lauder's night repair serum will be shot by NASA astronauts onboard the International Space Station. The astronauts, however, will not feature in the commercial because of the restrictions that NASA has for its employees. Estée Lauder will reportedly pay NASA Rs. 95 lakh for bearing the cost among other things.

Estée Lauder is sending its new skincare product into space with NASA's 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The nearly 8,000 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware along with the night repair serum will be launched from Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. The Cygnus Spacecraft, which named after the deceased Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla is expected to arrive at the space station on October 4.

