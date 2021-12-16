US: Biden Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration After 13 Tornadoes Rip Across The Midwest

Following the deadly storms which destroyed multiple states of the United States last weekend but mostly impacted Kentucky, President Joe Biden has revised the Kentucky disaster proclamation, according to a statement released by the White House on Wednesday. Biden issued additional disaster assistance for the Commonwealth of Kentucky by authorising an upsurge of Federal funding for emergency initiatives.

The White House statement reads, “Under the President’s major disaster declaration issued for the Commonwealth of Kentucky on December 12, 2021, Federal funding was made available for emergency work, Hazard Mitigation, and Other Needs Assistance at 75% of the total eligible costs.” Furthermore, under the President's order on December 15, this Federal funding would also be used to remove debris as well as emergency protective measures which include direct Federal aid that has been enhanced to 100% of total qualifying expenditures for a 30-day period from the date of proclamation.

A severe storm prompting tornado blasted over the US midwest and Great Plains

In addition to this, a severe storm has blasted on Wednesday over the Great Plains and Midwest in the US, which had closed down roads and highways in western Kansas. It further generated tornadoes which were recorded in Nebraska and Iowa, prompting fears about fires due to extremely high temperatures, AP reported. Following the incident, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued thunderstorm and tornado warnings for most of Iowa on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, 13 tornadoes have been reported across the Plains states, mostly in eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Winds gusted to 70 mph were witnessed in parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa. Strong winds stirred up dust, reducing vision to zero in the west of Wakeeney, Kansas, and causing nearly four semitrailers to overturn, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A strong wind warning has been declared for an area ranging from New Mexico to northern Michigan, encompassing Wisconsin and Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. In the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas, wind gusts of up to 80 mph (129 kph) were observed. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Brian Barjenbruch highlighted, “To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual any time of year. But to have this happen in December is really abnormal,” AP reported.

Additionally, officials also warned of a high risk of fire at the weather system's western border, where temperatures have been dry. Authorities in Sheridan County, Kansas, were forced to evacuate a few residences near Quinter due to a wildfire.

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)