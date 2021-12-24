US Calls On China To Immediately End Genocide, Crimes Against Minority Groups In Xinjiang

The United States on Thursday called on China to immediately end genocide and crimes against Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang province. After US President Joe Biden signed the “Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act”, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that his department is committed to working with Congress and interagency partners to continue addressing forced labour in Xinjiang and to strengthen international action against the “egregious violation of human rights”.

"President Biden today signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, underscoring the United States' commitment to combatting forced labor, including in the context of the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang," Antony Blinken, said in a statement.

"We will continue doing everything we can to restore the dignity of those who yearn to be free from forced labor. We call on the Government of the People's Republic of China to immediately end genocide and crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang," the statement added.

About ‘Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act’

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Biden on Thursday signed the ‘Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act’ that bans importing of goods into the United States made with forced labour in Xinjiang. The latest legislation now targets goods, wares, articles and merchandise imported directly from Xinjiang province or made by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans or members of other prosecuted groups in China. Additionally, the act also requires the Biden administration to impose sanctions on officials responsible for persecuting minorities and facilitating the use of involuntary labour.

The bill’s goal is to ensure that "goods made with forced labour in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China do not enter the United States market,” as per a statement.

The latest US action comes amid a time when the global community has been campaigning to boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 in February. Apart from the US, five other nations have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the games in a bid to protest against China’s human rights abuses. China, however, continues to deny all allegations of forced labour or percussion of minority communities.

(Image: AP)