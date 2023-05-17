US Calls Pakistan 'important Partner In Region', Wants To See Country Successful

Amid the domestic turmoil in Pakistan, the United States on Tuesday called Islamabad an important partner in the region and asserted that it wants to see the country successful. Speaking to reporters, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said, "We want to see Pakistan be a success. And we want to see the Pakistan government live up to the strongest aspirations of the Pakistani people."

Adding further he said, "Pakistan is an important partner in the region. They are suffering from the threat of terrorism every single day. And we are mindful of the challenges that they are facing politically and economically as well. In the United States, they will continue to find a good friend." Notably, Kirby's statement came in response to a query raising concern over the situation in Pak.

Strong Pakistan is key to stable US-Pak relationship: US

In a separate news conference, State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the US does not choose a political party or a particular candidate when it comes to Pakistan or any other country. He also reiterated that a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan is crucial to its ties with the country.

"We do not choose a political party or a particular candidate when it comes to Pakistan or really any country. As it relates to Pakistan, our view is that a strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is key to a strong and stable US-Pakistan relationship," Patel said in response to a query on the "political circus" in Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, the US voiced support for freedom of expression without any violence. "Our belief is that individuals should have the freedom to express themselves, but do so without participating in any violence, violence that would put government employees in government buildings in harm's way. And specifically on the arrest, I spoke a little bit to this last week," state department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference, referring to former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest last week by the Pakistani Rangers.

Notably, Khan's arrest from the Islamabad HC premises last week triggered unrest in Pak that continued till Friday and led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies)