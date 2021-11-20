US, Canada Agree To Launch 'strategic Dialogue' To Align Approach On China & Indo-Pacific

At a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to review the implementation of the 'Roadmap for a Renewed US-Canada Partnership', the two countries agreed to counter Chinese threat to their mutual interests and values by launching a ‘strategic dialogue’ on the Indo-Pacific to promote regional security, as well as align their approach on China.

According to a joint statement released by the White House and the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation to hold Beijing accountable as they each affirmed their commitment to promote democracy, human rights, and media freedom globally. They pledged to strengthen cooperation between the Five Eyes countries, an intelligence alliance consisting of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand to promote regional security in the Indo-Pacific, instate the rule of law, and ensure good governance.

The two leaders also committed to strategic dialogue on Arctic cooperation, and on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as well as, to continuing close collaboration on Haiti, including strengthening the Haitian National Police’s capacity and supporting inclusive political dialogue, the White House stated in the press release.

US-Canada strenghtening partnership to 'better compete' with China

Earlier at the White House’s first bilateral virtual meeting since US President Biden assumed the presidency, the United States and Canada agreed to work together to “better compete” with China and counter regional threats. The US and Canada agreed to rally a multilateral pressure campaign against Beijing.

Relations between Canada and China were thwarted due to the dispute over the fate of two Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig who were detained in China approximately three years ago. The Canadian nationals were arrested by Beijing in December 2018 and faced trial for charges of endangering national security as they were accused of ‘espionage'. The move came as retaliatory after Canada detained a Chinese executive from Beijing’s telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co on a US warrant. As the diplomatic row between China and Canada intensified, with the world pressurising China for using the detainees as political bargaining chips, China released the Canadian pair, after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was set free by Canada.