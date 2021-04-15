US Cancels Black Sea Deployment Of Warships Amid Tensions Between Ukraine, Russia: Report

Amid high tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the United States reportedly cancelled this week’s planned deployment of two warships to the Black Sea. Anadolu state news agency reported that Turkish officials informed that the passage of the first ship through the Bosphorous due on Wednesday did not take place. They added that both deployments, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, have been cancelled and Ankara has not yet been informed of any possible rescheduling.

It is worth noting that Washington is required to give Ankara at least 15 days notice before sending warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles strait under the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. Last week Turkey had announced that it had been informed through diplomatic channels that two US warships will pass toward the Black Sea and remain in the region until May 4. However, the United States did not officially confirm either the planned deployment or their cancellation.

Wednesday’s news of the cancellation of the US warships’ deployment came a day US President Joe Biden talked by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. During the call, Biden raised concerns with Putin over the military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. He called on Russia to “de-escalate tensions” on Ukraine’s border and further made clear that the US will respond firmly to Russia’s action.

Biden also proposed a summit meeting in a third country in the coming months to discuss the issues faced by Russia and the US. The two leaders discussed a number of regional and global issues including the intention of the two countries to pursue dialogue over arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the News Start treaty. He even emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia-Ukraine escalation

Meanwhile, Kyiv has accused Moscow of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders along with the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow back in 2014. The reports of buildup have emerged amid an escalation of armed clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the nation. The year-long conflict has claimed over 13,000 lives since 2014, as per the United Nations (UN) tally.

Since July 2020, an uneasy cease-fire has been in effect. While the longstanding conflict is still unresolved, the latest escalation was triggered after four Ukrainian soldiers died on March 26 and Kyiv blamed the incident on Moscow. However, Russia denied involvement and said the soldiers died after a landmine exploded as they were inspecting a minefield. Russia also warned against the provocations from the Ukrainian side, saying it could start a war. Later, reports emerged suggesting a massive Russian troops build-up along the Russia-Ukraine border.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

