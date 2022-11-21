'US Cannot Tolerate Hate': Pres Biden Condemns Mass Shooting In Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub

President Joe Biden condemned the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado on November 20 and said that the US cannot tolerate hate. "We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people," Biden said in a statement. On the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed 5 people and injured 18. The accused, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, shot people blindly at a Colorado club with a long rifle and has been now arrested by the US police.

Colorado club shooting

President Biden tweeted and denounced the gun attack while supporting the families of the victims. He said, "Jill and I are praying for the families of the five people killed in Colorado Springs, and for those injured in this senseless attack. While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that gun violence has a particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation." Further, he addressed the public health epidemic of gun violence in all forms and emphasized the need to do more for significant gun safety laws. Biden added, "Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people."

Jill and I are praying for the families of the five people killed in Colorado Springs, and for those injured in this senseless attack.



While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that gun violence has a particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2022

We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all forms. I signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, but we must do more.



And we must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot tolerate hate. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2022

After the US shooting incident at the club, Colorado Springs Mayor, John Suthers said, "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, who are bearing the weight of this horrific tragedy". Mayor Suthers shared that one or two people heroically intervened to subdue the suspect and praised the individuals who saved so many lives. He added, "The first officer arrived on the scene within three minutes after being dispatched and the suspect was subdued within two minutes after that. Victims were rapidly transported and received emergency attention as quickly as possible. We are a strong community that has shown resilience in the face of hate and violence in the past, and we will do so again."