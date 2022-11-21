Last Updated:

'US Cannot Tolerate Hate': Pres Biden Condemns Mass Shooting In Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub

US President Biden condemned the US shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado on November 20 and said that US cannot tolerate hate.

Written By
Saumya joshi
US president Joe Biden

Image: AP


President Joe Biden condemned the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado on November 20 and said that the US cannot tolerate hate. "We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people," Biden said in a statement. On the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed 5 people and injured 18. The accused, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, shot people blindly at a Colorado club with a long rifle and has been now arrested by the US police. 

Colorado club shooting

President Biden tweeted and denounced the gun attack while supporting the families of the victims. He said, "Jill and I are praying for the families of the five people killed in Colorado Springs, and for those injured in this senseless attack. While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that gun violence has a particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation." Further, he addressed the public health epidemic of gun violence in all forms and emphasized the need to do more for significant gun safety laws. Biden added, "Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence. Yet it happens far too often. We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people." 

After the US shooting incident at the club, Colorado Springs Mayor, John Suthers said, "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, who are bearing the weight of this horrific tragedy". Mayor Suthers shared that one or two people heroically intervened to subdue the suspect and praised the individuals who saved so many lives. He added, "The first officer arrived on the scene within three minutes after being dispatched and the suspect was subdued within two minutes after that. Victims were rapidly transported and received emergency attention as quickly as possible. We are a strong community that has shown resilience in the face of hate and violence in the past, and we will do so again." 

READ | US: Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
READ | Police identify student as suspect in University of Virginia shooting
READ | Asian Airgun Championship 2022: Four more golds for India in Asian shooting meet
READ | Pre-dawn shooting at University of New Mexico kills 1
READ | 5 killed and 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs; probe underway
First Published:
COMMENT