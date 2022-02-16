US Capitol Attack Committee Summons Republican Officials Involved In Fake Elector Ploy

The Capitol attack investigation committee on Tuesday issued subpoenas to top campaigners of ex-US president Donald Trump and Republican officials who were involved in the brazen effort to send fake electors during the 2020 presidential elections in the United States. As the House Select committee continues to probe into the matter, the panel called for six individuals who attempted to submit falsified electoral certificates for Trump in states won by Joe Biden. In a bid to compel Congress to reinstate Trump to office, these key actors played a vital role in the controversial scheme to upturn the results of the 2020 elections, the Select committee suggested.

"We’re seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans,” Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the select committee, suggested in a statement, as quoted by The Guardian.

The subpoenas are aimed to retract dependable information and seek cooperation from the individuals involved in the alleged fake-electors ploy, Congressman Thompson added. It will also help understand if the then Trump-led White House oversaw the attempted efforts to alternated elector participate in the Trump-connected scheme.

The second set of subpoenas in a week

The first set of subpoenas was issued in the first week after Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco, revealed that the US Justice Department has launched its own investigation into the possible scheme of fake electors during the 2020 Presidential elections. Earlier, the Capitol attack investigating committee subpoenaed two senior officials of Trump's 2020 presidential campaign- Michael Roman and Gary Michael ground. The official served as director and deputy director, respectively on the day of the former president's re-election campaign.

Both officials participated in efforts to promote fraud in November 2020 elections and allegedly encouraged the appointment of "alternate" electors, Thompson said. The Congressman also added that the panel has issued subpoenas for the aforementioned Republican officials who launched pressure campaigns on members of state legislatures to send Trump slates. The committee also targetted four other Republican state allies of Trump who allegedly pressured states to disregard incumbent US President Joe Biden's victory.

Image: AP