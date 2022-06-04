US Capitol Police Arrest Man With Body Armor, High-capacity Ammo And Fake Interpol Badge

A Michigan man was arrested outside the Capitol building by US Capitol police after he was found with body armor, a fake badge, a BB gun, and several high-capacity magazines, among other ammunition, stated the Capitol Police department in a press release on Friday. The incident took place before 5 a.m. when a police patrol officer started talking to a man who had parked his 2017 Dodge Challenger near Peace Circle, on the west side of the Capitol.

According to the official statement, Jerome Felipe, a 53-year-old retired police officer, showed a badge that read "Department of INTERPOL" and claimed that he was a criminal investigator with the agency. The police found that the badge showed Felipe was fake and also that his claim of being a criminal investigator with the agency was false.

According to the NBC News report, Felipe worked as an NYPD officer, and he left the department in 2018 as he faced departmental charges.

Later, when the USCP officer checked Felipe's vehicle, a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high-capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the car were found. But no real guns were found, the statement said. The USCP stated that Felipe is now facing charges for illegal possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo. Police officials are investigating the matter to determine the reason why Felipe was parked near the U.S. Capitol.

Ever since former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building on January 6 last year, Capitol police officers have been concerned about the security of the building. Notably, the police officers also are worried about another possible attack on the Capitol, and, as a result, the security in the place has been tightened, said US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, in December last year.

For the unversed, in case of an attack or emergency situation, the USCP officials can ask for assistance without prior approval from anyone. This power was given to the US Capitol Police after a bill was passed by the US Senate, that says the chief of the Capitol police can directly request for assistance from the DC National Guard or federal law enforcement agencies in emergencies without getting approval from the USCP board.



