US Capitol Police Detains 18 Climate Activists Who Refused To Vacate McCarthy's Office

The US Capitol police arrested 18 young protestors who blocked the office entrance and refused to leave until the House speaker, Kevin McCarthy pledged to support bridge funding to keep the government open, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Several young activists associated with the Sunrise Movement were demonstrating outside the office of the House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, on Thursday, September 28 morning. The young protesters have demanded the house speaker to avert a complete government shutdown. They are also demanding no cuts to the implementation of Inflation Reduction Act programs, and the reinstating of the child tax credit.

Climate Activists protest outside US House Speaker's office

As per sources, the protestors have travelled from across the country to take part in the demonstration. While protesting outside the office of the US House speaker, these young activists were seen holding signs that read, "Climate action not shutdown”, “The GOP hates Gen Z” and “McCarthy: Aren’t you ashamed”.

While sharing about their concerns, an 18-year-old Sunrise Movement organiser, Adah Crandall said, “Today showed that the GOP is nothing but a group of cowards,” reported The Guardian. Further, she added, “They chose to arrest a bunch of teenagers instead of facing us. They would rather shut down the government than do their jobs and protect our generation.” Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Sunrise organiser who sits on the Boise, Idaho, school board, Shiva Rajbhandari said, “McCarthy and Republicans can either do their jobs, act on the climate crisis and fund our schools, or they can risk our economy to appease a few extremists." Further, she added that their generation is watching and would hold the US government accountable for their actions.

This outrage among the young climate activists came amid a shutdown where FEMA has stated that it might spend any leftover funds from its primary disaster fund, but when that money is depleted, officials could struggle to provide necessary aid. Notably, the US has already crossed the total number of billion-dollar disasters seen nationwide last year, as per the national data.

For the US, the time is ticking as the national weather forecasters have predicted a very harsh Atlantic hurricane season at the end of 2023. A shutdown could force FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to respond to coming hurricanes with unpaid Washington staff. Head of AFGE Local 4060 Steve Reaves, a union representing FEMA employees, "If everything goes perfect in a disaster, people still lose their lives, we still lose homes.” Further, accusing the US government, the head of AFGE said, "You complicate that with lack of funding, or a miscommunication, or a delay in the system anywhere, and you’re talking about more lives,” reported Washington Post.