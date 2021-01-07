Last Updated:

US Capitol Siege Live: Trump Urges Supporters To Go Home Despite 'fraudulent Election'

Pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol on January 7, forcing the Senate to evacuate and Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location.

03:01 IST, January 7th 2021
Trump urges supporters to go home

Trump asked his supporters to "go home" so that there can be peace. In a video message shared on Twitter, Trump (yet again) made baseless claims about the election being "stolen" from him after his "landslide" victory. He pivoted to telling his supporters that "we have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt.”

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," Trump added.

02:58 IST, January 7th 2021
Biden calls on Trump to 'demand an end to this siege'

Biden denounced the US Capitol siege as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building. The US president-elect decried the "assault on the rule of law" in the "citadel of liberty".

"At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times," Biden is reported to have said in Wilmington, Delaware. 

 

 

02:51 IST, January 7th 2021
Ivanka Trump deletes 'American Patriots' tweet

Ivanka Trump has deleted her tweet wherein she referred to violent Trump supporters storming the US Capitol as "American Patriots".

 

02:45 IST, January 7th 2021
NATO secretary-general expresses shock

As a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, the NATO secretary-general expressed shock at the images coming out of Washington DC. While taking to Twitter, Jens Stoltenberg said that the outcome of a democratic election must be respected. 


 

02:41 IST, January 7th 2021
Violence at the Capitol 'must stop now': Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence said that the violence at the Capitol 'must stop now'. In a series of tweets, he said that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen. However, he also added that an attack on the capitol will not be tolerated. 

 

02:33 IST, January 7th 2021
'National Guard on the way': Trump's Press Secretary

The National Guard has been called, at President Trump's request, says the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. she added, “We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.”

 

 

02:30 IST, January 7th 2021
One person shot; Police arrest protesters

According to BBC, Capitol police have arrested some protesters as they continue to storm the building. Some demonstrators have broken into the Senate chamber, climbing on the side of the walls as police drew their weapons. A woman is also in critical condition after being shot in the chest, according to The Guardian.

02:20 IST, January 7th 2021
'Tweet is not enough': Trump’s ex-acting Chief of Staff

Trump’s ex-acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, also said the President needed to instruct his supporters to “go home.”

 

02:20 IST, January 7th 2021
Alyssa Farah urges Trump to condemn the actions

Pressure is mounting on President Donald Trump to condemn supporters who are violently clashing with law enforcement on Capitol Hill. Trump's former communications director, Alyssa Farah, has called on the President to condemn the actions of his supporters as they stormed the Capitol building. 

 

02:06 IST, January 7th 2021
Trump urge supporters to remain peaceful

Donald Trump has asked his supporters to “remain peaceful,” as some of them stormed the US Capitol. He didn't ask them to disperse, however, he urged them to respect the law and the "great men and women in Blue".

 

