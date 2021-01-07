US Capitol Siege Live: Trump Urges Supporters To Go Home Despite 'fraudulent Election'

Trump asked his supporters to "go home" so that there can be peace. In a video message shared on Twitter, Trump (yet again) made baseless claims about the election being "stolen" from him after his "landslide" victory. He pivoted to telling his supporters that "we have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt.”

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," Trump added.