US Capitol Siege Live: Trump Urges Supporters To Go Home Despite 'fraudulent Election'

Trump asked his supporters to "go home" so that there can be peace. In a video message shared on Twitter, Trump (yet again) made baseless claims about the election being "stolen" from him after his "landslide" victory. He pivoted to telling his supporters that "we have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt.”
"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," Trump added.
January 6, 2021
Biden denounced the US Capitol siege as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building. The US president-elect decried the "assault on the rule of law" in the "citadel of liberty".
"At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times," Biden is reported to have said in Wilmington, Delaware.
Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
Ivanka Trump has deleted her tweet wherein she referred to violent Trump supporters storming the US Capitol as "American Patriots".
Ivanka Trump just deleted this tweet referring to the violent anarchists attempting to overthrow America's elected government as "patriots" pic.twitter.com/jZ2jrczclX— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) January 6, 2021
As a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, the NATO secretary-general expressed shock at the images coming out of Washington DC. While taking to Twitter, Jens Stoltenberg said that the outcome of a democratic election must be respected.
Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence said that the violence at the Capitol 'must stop now'. In a series of tweets, he said that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen. However, he also added that an attack on the capitol will not be tolerated.
Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021
The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021
The National Guard has been called, at President Trump's request, says the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. she added, “We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.”
At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021
According to BBC, Capitol police have arrested some protesters as they continue to storm the building. Some demonstrators have broken into the Senate chamber, climbing on the side of the walls as police drew their weapons. A woman is also in critical condition after being shot in the chest, according to The Guardian.
Trump’s ex-acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, also said the President needed to instruct his supporters to “go home.”
The President's tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home.— Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) January 6, 2021
Pressure is mounting on President Donald Trump to condemn supporters who are violently clashing with law enforcement on Capitol Hill. Trump's former communications director, Alyssa Farah, has called on the President to condemn the actions of his supporters as they stormed the Capitol building.
Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump - you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021
Donald Trump has asked his supporters to “remain peaceful,” as some of them stormed the US Capitol. He didn't ask them to disperse, however, he urged them to respect the law and the "great men and women in Blue".
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021