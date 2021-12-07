US CDC Adds France, 4 Other Nations To 'very High COVID Risk' Criteria Amid Omicron Scare

Amidst the Omicron scare, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded its list of ‘at-risk countries’ adding five more European destinations. In the latest update of its travel guidelines, the federal body added France, Jordan, Portugal, Liechtenstein and Andorra. Previously, the island of Cyprus and African nation Tanzania were put in the ‘Level 4 category.’ As per CDC, all the countries in the aforementioned criteria have registered over 500 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days.

In broader guidelines, CDC advised avoiding all international travel until full immunisation against the COVID infection. In the addendum, it asked travellers to check the COVID status and related restrictions in their destination before travelling. "Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required in indoor areas of public transportation (including aeroplanes) travelling into, within, or out of the United States and indoors in U.S. transportation hubs (including airports)," it stated.

Biden’s winter plan to combat Omicron in US

Meanwhile, it is to note that public health experts are working to understand the new strain, which was first detected in South Africa in November. Omicron is thought to be highly contagious, and some experts have also warned that it could evade immunity provided by existing COVID-19 vaccines. In the United States, Omicron cases have already been detected in multiple states, spurring conversation about new restrictions.

However, the US President has signalled that he does not plan to call for any closures or restrictions on businesses, schools or other in-person gatherings in response to the new strain. The Biden administration plans to combat the pandemic this winter only with an extension of mask requirements on public transportation and an expansion of health insurance coverage of at-home COVID-19 tests. On Thursday, Biden said that the US is “going to fight COVID-19 not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more”.

(Image: AP)