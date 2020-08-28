US CDC Warns Against Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Laura

As an aftermath of Hurricane Laura, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on August 27 issued a Health Alert Network advisory regarding the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning. As per reports, Hurricane Laura had made landfall into the Louisiana coast in the early hours of August 27 and it was classified as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Reportedly, power was cut in thousands of houses due to Hurricane Laura. Commenting on the power being knocked out, the CDC reportedly stated that people could turn to alternate power sources like gasoline generators and they can also use propane or charcoal grills for cooking. The CDC also added that if used or placed improperly, these sources can lead to CO build up inside buildings, garages, or campers and poison the people and animals inside.

The CDC has also issued a warning to clinicians to look for some symptoms related to CO poisoning in the hurricane zone. Traditionally, the symptoms of CO poisoning are variable and non-specific, but they can include symptoms such as headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, chest pain and can even affect one’s mental health.

If a person shows no fever with symptoms, then it will be considered as a red flag for carbon monoxide exposure. As per the CDC, pregnant women, babies, elderly, and people with chronic underlying health conditions, such as respiratory illness or heart disease are at higher risk for CO poisoning. The CDC in its healthy advisory, reportedly said that appropriate and prompt diagnostic testing and treatment are crucial to reduce morbidity and prevent mortality from CO poisoning.

The healthy advisory issued also stated that identifying and mitigating the CO source is critical in preventing other poisoning cases. The CDC has also laid down recommendations for clinicians regarding what to look for and how to treat possible cases of CO exposure or poisoning.

The clinicians have also been advised to immediately alert the emergency health services, the fire department, or law enforcement in order to investigate the source of the carbon monoxide. They also need to talk to the patients about safe practices for operating generators, grills, camp stoves, or other alternative fuel-burning devices.

Hurricane Laura kills 4, damages houses

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron in Louisiana on August 27, bringing extreme winds and flash flooding that killed at least four people, caused extensive damage to property and knocked out electricity supply. Laura, a category 4 hurricane with a maximum wind speed of 150 miles per hour and one of the strongest to hit the US, lashed the Gulf Coast and roared through Louisiana. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Gulf Coast this weekend to survey the destruction caused by one by the devastating hurricane.

(Image credit: AP)

