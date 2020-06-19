US: Black COVID-19 Patients Had Higher Risk Of Hospitalisation, Says CDC Study

As the uneven spread of coronavirus contagion among minorities has raised issues of racial disparities, a new study by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that in Atlanta, black patients of COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalised than white patients. According to the study released on June 18, CDC has said among 79 per cent people admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus infections were black and only 13 per cent were white. The study took place across six hospitals in Atlanta, Georgia, between March and April of this year. Overall summary of the research has concluded the most COVID-19 patients that are hospitalised are “older, male, of black race” and some have pre-existing medical conditions.

Data analyses of Atlanta #COVID19 patients found people who are older, Black, or have underlying conditions, such as diabetes, had higher risk for hospitalization. Take preventive measures to protect higher risk groups. @CDCMMWR: https://t.co/BHqCzO5GFW. pic.twitter.com/hb5MC45oE8 — CDC (@CDCgov) June 17, 2020

Read - Trump Faces Rebellion; Top US State Department Officials Resigns Over His BLM Stand

Read - US: Retirements Spark Scramble For Open House Seats In New York

The researchers have concluded that the uneven hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients is associated with their race in Atlanta even when they have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes. This finding by the CDC indicated towards other factors including access to public health care facilities in the country along with the probability of discrimination.

This came after a previous study by the CDC hospitalisation of black COVID-19 patients in Georgia was also higher than expected during the same period. The researchers also wrote that both racial and ethnic minority groups are at “higher risk” to face severe symptoms of the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has already taken 118,434 lives in the US. Other factors causing disproportion among patients might also be related to housing, economic stability, as well as work circumstances.

Read - Peru Surpasses Italy In Coronavirus Cases, Records Over 7,200 Deaths

‘Less likely to be identified’

After detecting racial disparity among patients, CDC has also concluded that more black persons are being hospitalised because they suffer from severe illnesses or they are “less likely to be identified”. Acknowledging that additional research is required to identify further details, CDC pledged to world with the state as well as local partners to ensure “completeness of race and ethnicity data”.

The study said, “Additional research is needed to more fully understand the association between black race and hospitalization. CDC and state and local partners are working to ensure completeness of race and ethnicity data and will continue to analyze and report on racial and ethnic disparities to further elucidate factors and health disparities associated with COVID-19 incidence and illness severity.”

Read - US: Atlanta Police Call Out Sick Over Charges In Fatal Shooting

Read - US: Kentucky AG Urges Patience In Police Shooting Probe

Image: AP