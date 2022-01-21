US: CIA Dismisses Reports Of ‘Havana Syndrome' Cases Likely Caused By Foreign Power

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Thursday, ruled out any possibility of US diplomats being attacked by microwaves or other forms of directed energy, AP reported. According to the news agency, it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary was involved in the secret attack on the US diplomats and military personnel. Notably, since 2016, it has been alleged that Russia and other countries were involved in the "secret" attacks. The report came into light after New York Times and Politico interviewed several US diplomats, who were posted in Cuba and had experienced a bizarre brain-related disease.

Symptoms of Havana syndrome

As per media reports, nearly a hundred US and Canadian officials working in Havana complained of headaches, and possible brain damage after hearing high-pitched sounds. The investigators have studied hundreds of reported cases, wherein the US diplomats, intelligence officers, and military personnel. The investigators said all of them complained of headaches, dizziness, nausea, and other symptoms consistent with traumatic brain injuries. After investigating all the cases, a CIA official, who was not authorised to speak to the media said the investigators did not find any links of Russia and other countries in the alleged attack. However, he added a few dozen cases are unresolved and remain under active investigation. The involvement of a foreign adversary has not been ruled out in those cases, added the official.

CIA's revolt within its workforce, says lawyer

"While we have reached some significant interim findings, we are not done. We will continue the mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those who need it," CIA Director William Burn said in a statement released on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mark Zaid, a Washington lawyer representing more than 15 officers, who have reported cases revealed that the CIA is itself finding it tough to send their officers to other countries amid fears of being attacked by Russia and other countries. "No reasonable person is asserting an exact conclusion exists that points to a specific culprit or weapon, but the issuance of this interim report was unnecessary and premature," Zaid said in a statement.

