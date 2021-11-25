US: CIA Warns Russia Of 'consequences' If Found Responsible For Havana Syndrome: Reports

CIA Director William Burns warned Russia’s intelligence agencies of “consequences” if Moscow was behind the recent “Havana Syndrome” that has impacted the US officials in embassies across the globe. According to the US officials who spoke to The Washington Post, the CIA Director issued a confidential warning to Russia’s Federal Security Service as well as the country’s Foreign Intelligence Service during a meeting that took place in Moscow in November. Reportedly, the meeting was about Russian troops organizing near the nation’s border with Ukraine.

Burns reportedly said that the said consequences would only take place “if” Russia was found responsible for the attacks that have plagued the US embassies in the world. As per The Hill, CIA Director’s remarks have also indicated that the US is still unclear about who the perpetrator is behind the mysterious health condition occurring predominantly among the diplomats and staff members. Burns reportedly expressed to Russian officials that if they were behind ‘Havana Syndrome’ attacks, it would be unacceptable because the health complication causes brain injury and trauma.

US set up task force for probing Havana Syndrome

Burns’ remarks came in the backdrop of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announcing that a task force has been set up to investigate what the officials are now calling Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs) with a knowledge that attacks could be coordinated. US President Joe Biden also signed into law the Havana Act considering the American staff injured during AHI.

The Havana Act reportedly provides financial compensation for members of the State Department as well as the CIA who suffer from a brain injury from what officials have suggested could be targeted microwave attacks. In a statement, Biden said, “Civil servants, intelligence officers, diplomats, and military personnel all around the world have been affected by anomalous health incidents.”

"Some are struggling with debilitating brain injuries that have curtailed their careers of service to our nation. Addressing these incidents has been a top priority for my Administration,” he added. Notably, the victims suffering from Havana have reported hearing a loud sound and also feeling some kind of pressure in their heads. They have also expressed issues such as dizziness, unsteady gait and other disturbances in vision.

(IMAGE: AP)