US Claims Weapons Export To Ukraine Have Not Influenced America's Military Readiness

Despite fears that Javelin stockpile is reducing, the Pentagon has rejected the claims that arms exports to Ukraine have influenced America's military readiness

Despite fears that the Pentagon's own stockpile of Javelin weapons is diminishing, the Pentagon has rejected claims that weaponry exports to Ukraine have had an influence on America's military readiness. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a senior United States Defense Department official told the media on Monday, “We are comfortable that our readiness has not been impacted by the series of presidential drawdown authorities that we have executed," ANI reported.  

According to the official, the US has supplied almost 5,000 of the 5,500 Javelin anti-tank weaponry systems to Ukraine as per their commitments. However, in spite of the Pentagon's guarantees, the Biden administration is considering other options in case of shortages. 

US on verge of running out of Javelin anti-tank weaponry systems: Reports

Since the commencement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the US has already sent thousands of anti-tank Javelin missiles to Kyiv. With nearly a third of its Javelin stockpile currently in Ukraine, earlier, according to media reports, it has been speculated that the US is on the verge of running out of the "iconic weapon," necessitating an immediate reduction in transfers to ensure sufficient stockpiles for its own use. 

As per a report released on April 12 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), "The United States has supplied Ukraine with thousands of Javelins, the anti-tank missiles that have become the iconic weapon of the war, but the U.S. inventory is dwindling". 

Psaki remarked on supplying arms to Ukraine

Apart from this, later on Monday, May 2, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that they have been examining a range of alternatives, if they are needed, to boost manufacturing capacity and improve production schedules of both, Javelins and Stingers. During a press briefing, Psaki said, “I would say that the Defense Department assesses, of course, ensuring that we have what we need to defend ourselves.  And we have been able to transfer equipment from U.S. stocks, including Javelins, to Ukraine without affecting military readiness.” 

These statements of Psaki came when she was asked about the experts’ opinion on the Javelin stockpile, saying, “analysts say that Russia’s war in Ukraine has depleted about a third of the Javelin stockpile in the US”.  

Further, in consideration of Ukraine's large armament exports, the White House press secretary told the media at a routine briefing on Monday that the Pentagon is contemplating speeding up the manufacturing of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and Stinger man-portable air defence systems. 

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will travel to a Lockheed Martin factory in Alabama that builds Javelins on Tuesday, May 3, just as legislators and former officials are warning that the US military's supplies are running short. According to Psaki, the factory that Biden would presently tour can create up to 2,100 Javelins every year. 

Since Russia's military action began, the Biden administration has pledged nearly USD 3.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Last week, Biden requested Congress for an extra $33 billion in military aid for Kyiv, including $20 billion set out for security support. 

