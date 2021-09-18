US Closes Del Rio Port Of Entry Along Texas-Mexico Border To Manage Influx Of Migrants

In order to manage the heavy influx of migrants, the United States, on September 17, Friday, announced to close the Del Rio Port of Entry along the Texas-Mexico border. According, US Customs and Border Protection, the action was taken after it a large number of migrants workers were seen crossing the boundary. The border protection agency informed that the current traffic was re-routed to another entry point in response to urgent security needs presented by the influx of migrants in the region.

"US Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel," the release said on Friday.

"This temporary closure and shift are necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately, added the statement.

Nearly 11,000 asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Del Rio this week: US Customs and Border Protection

With the latest announcement, the traffic that normally uses the Amistad Dam International Bridge and the Del Rio International Bridge would be re-directed 57 miles east for entry. The agency said that the recent order would hold the migrants under an overpass bridge where they have to wait until the completion of paper works. It is worth noting that the Federal, state and local resources in the area are overwhelmed due to the influx of migrants in the past few months. According to the US Customs and Border Protection data, nearly 11,000 asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Del Rio this week.

"It will advance and protect national interests and help ensure the safety of the travelling public, commercial traffic, and CBP employees and facilities," added the release of the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management and protection of country's borders at and between official ports of entry. Earlier in March this year, former US President Donald Trump had blamed the current administration of President Joe Biden for the ongoing crisis at the US southern border. He said that the border with Mexico needs to be finished in order to deal with the problem. Also, Trump had declared the current US border crisis a "total failure" of the Biden administration.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/Representative