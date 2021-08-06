US Coast Guard Seizes Cocaine And Marijuana Worth $1.4 Billion; Largest Haul In History

The US Coast Guard offloaded approximately 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades on Thursday. According to the officials, it was the largest offload in Coast Guard history. Vice Admiral Steven Poulin, Commander Atlantic Area, said that the major consignments were seized with the collaborations of the Canadian government, Canadian Defence Forces and the Netherlands. Both the countries brought an incredible capability in defeating transnational organized crime, added Poulin.

"Today's offload is a result of the combined efforts of our inter-agency partners and a dedicated international coalition. Together we will disrupt, defeat and degrade transnational organized crime. We will strengthen our efforts and continue to build collaboration and capability," said Vice Admiral Steven Poulin. According to an official release by the US Coast Guard, the drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean Sea including contraband.

US Coast Guard officials extended gratitude to the Canadian government

The maritime security said it recovered at least 27 interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by 10 American, Dutch and Canadian ships. "Canada and America are committed to expanding cooperation on defending North America against illicit trafficking and transnational crime and working together within our alliances," said Major General Paul Ormsby, Canadian Defence Attache. "We know that no nation can do it alone, and we know that we are stronger together. The kind of cooperation that we see on the pier today is one of the thousands of impressive examples of cooperation every day."

A brief history at the earlier record seizure of drugs by the US Coast Guard

Earlier in July this year, 16 tons of marijuana worth an estimated $1.19 billion was seized by the authorities in Southern California. Similarly, more than $1 billion worth of cocaine was seized from a cargo ship docked at the Packer Marine Terminal at the Philadelphia Port in 2019. According to the US Attorney's Office, it was the largest cocaine bust in history in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania at the time of seizure.

(With inputs from US Coast Guard statement)

(Image Credit: @USCGSoutheast/Twitter)