US Company To Launch Mouth Masks With 'facial Recognition' Technology

An artist from San Fransisco has come up with an idea that would allow people to use facial recognition in phones while wearing a face mask. According to media reports, the artist named Danielle Baskin has proposed to make face masks that would show the rest of the face which is usually covered by the mask. The artist suggested the idea amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China where the most common preventive measure people are using is to cover their faces with masks. Earlier, reports emerged from China that police are summoning people who are coming out in public without face masks.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: 88 More Cases Confirmed On Cruise Ship In Japan

Mouth masks with 'facial recognition'

Danielle shared her idea in a series of tweets where she informed about the new service that prints face on an N95 mask, allowing people to prevent themselves from the viral epidemic while still being able to unlock their phones. Danielle in her tweet further claimed that she is testing the face recognition reliability across devices and currently there are no plans to produce the masks during the ongoing global shortage. Danielle also explained other uses of the mask as she laid down a few points in her tweet. According to the company's website over 600 people have already signed up for the waitlist to get one.

Read: Apple Reveals It Will Not Meet Revenue Targets Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Made this service that prints your face on an N95 mask, so you can protect people from viral epidemics while still being able to unlock your phone.



😷+👃🏻👃🏽👃🏿👄=🔓https://t.co/SXslSjoiMz pic.twitter.com/rByMBwdPB8 — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) February 15, 2020

To everyone asking: I'm testing the facial recognition reliability across devices. But what if you just want to be recognized by your friends? — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) February 16, 2020

To all those inquiring: No, I don't have plans to produce these *during* the global mask shortage. There's a waitlist and no launch date.



Does anyone have a recommendation on how someone eager to drop cash on a novelty mask can help? An organization that donates supplies? — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) February 16, 2020

Other uses for selfie masks that folks have mentioned, besides unlocking your phone.



- Anti-surveillance tech (if using a different face)

- Adds whimsy to the sterility of hospitals

- If you're sick (or breathing smoke), you might be more likely to wear a mask if it looks "cool" — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) February 16, 2020

Read: China: Gym Instructors Livestream Their Workout Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China is currently battling the new coronavirus outbreak and people there are using face masks to prevent the spread of the disease. According to media reports, the COVID-19 has claimed more than 1,800 lives in China alone and has infected over 71,000 people since it first broke out in December last year. The virus reportedly originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. As per reports, China has quarantined over 50 million people in Hubei province, the believed epicentre of the disease, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Read: Singapore Airlines To Cut Flights As Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Demand