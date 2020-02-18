The Debate
US Company To Launch Mouth Masks With 'facial Recognition' Technology

US News

An artist named Danielle from San Fransisco has come up with an idea that would allow people to use facial recognition in phones while wearing a face mask.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Company

An artist from San Fransisco has come up with an idea that would allow people to use facial recognition in phones while wearing a face mask. According to media reports, the artist named Danielle Baskin has proposed to make face masks that would show the rest of the face which is usually covered by the mask. The artist suggested the idea amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China where the most common preventive measure people are using is to cover their faces with masks. Earlier, reports emerged from China that police are summoning people who are coming out in public without face masks. 

Mouth masks with 'facial recognition' 

Danielle shared her idea in a series of tweets where she informed about the new service that prints face on an N95 mask, allowing people to prevent themselves from the viral epidemic while still being able to unlock their phones. Danielle in her tweet further claimed that she is testing the face recognition reliability across devices and currently there are no plans to produce the masks during the ongoing global shortage. Danielle also explained other uses of the mask as she laid down a few points in her tweet. According to the company's website over 600 people have already signed up for the waitlist to get one.

China is currently battling the new coronavirus outbreak and people there are using face masks to prevent the spread of the disease. According to media reports, the COVID-19 has claimed more than 1,800 lives in China alone and has infected over 71,000 people since it first broke out in December last year. The virus reportedly originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. As per reports, China has quarantined over 50 million people in Hubei province, the believed epicentre of the disease, to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Published:
COMMENT
