US Condemns Hong Kong Student Activists' Arrest, Pompeo Calls For Their Immediate Release

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, October 29 slammed China for the arrest of three student pro-democracy activists under the new national security law and demanded their release. Pompeo criticised the China-controlled Hong Kong police force and demanded that Beijing release the student activists. The US Secretary of State further went on to add that China has failed to uphold its international obligations under the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration which promised Hong Kong’s autonomy.

US calls for the release of three student activists detained by China

In a press statement, Pompeo said, "The United States strongly condemns the arrest and detention of three student democracy activists and calls on Hong Kong authorities to release those that remain detained immediately. The Beijing-controlled Hong Kong government continues to stifle dissent, repress public opinion, and use law enforcement for political purposes."

Mike Pompeo continued his criticism of China by stating that Beijing had completely done away with human rights in Hong Kong, "including the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression." The US State Secretary also reiterated the United States' commitment to the people of Hong Kong.

The draconian national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong came into effect on July 1. As per the law, any perceived act of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces is punishable with severe sentences. The law was hurriedly brought in by Beijing in order to bring Hong Kong under control following months of intense protests.

Tony Chung, a 19-year-old former leader of the pro-independence group, is one of the three students that Pompeo was referring to. Chung was arrested after attempting to seek asylum in the United States and has been charged with secession, money laundering offences, and publishing seditious material.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

