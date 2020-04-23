US Condemns Killing Of WHO Staffer In Myanmar's Rakhine State

The United States condemned the attack on a United Nations vehicle in Myanmar which led to the death of a World Health Organisation (WHO) employee on April 20. US State Department said in a statement that the egregious act undermines efforts to protect vulnerable populations in Myanmar and highlights the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities in Rakhine State.

“We urge Burmese authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. Health and humanitarian workers across the globe must be able to work without threat of violence – now more than ever,” the statement read.

After the attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a swift recovery to the injured. The UN chief had also called for a full and transparent investigation into the incident and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The whole WHO family is saddened by the news that

we lost a colleague, Pyae Sone Win Maun, who was hurt in a security incident in #Myanmar, while transporting #COVID19 surveillance samples.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.https://t.co/ZT3e8MI70U — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 21, 2020

Read:WHO Driver Killed In Myanmar While Collecting COVID-19 Samples

The WHO personnel, Pyae Sone Win Maung, was out collecting Coronavirus samples and was travelling from Sittwe to Yangon for the Ministry of Health and Sports when the vehicle was targeted by gunfire in Rakhine State. Reports suggest that the vehicle became the target due to the recent clashes between Myanmar security forces and the rebel group, the Arakan Army.

Read: UN Condemns Killing Of WHO Staffer In Myanmar Transporting COVID-19 Samples

Conflict-riven zone

However, both sides have denied any involvement in the attack and have blamed each other for it. Myanmar’s Major General Tun Tun Nyi said that his forces had no reason to attack the UN vehicle, adding that the forces are working for the country. The UN human rights experts have repeatedly voiced concerns over the killing and displacement of civilians in north-west Myanmar due to the intensified conflict between the military and the Arakan Army.

Read: COVID-19: Manipur Intensifies Fencing Work, Ups Vigil Along India-Myanmar Border

Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Hundreds Protest NC Stay-at-home Order In Raleigh

(Image Credit: AP)