US Congress Members Write Letter To Joe Biden Seeking Support For Taiwan's Interpol Bid

At least seventy-one United States representatives have signed a joint letter urging US President Joe Biden to support island nation Taiwan's bid to join the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) ahead of the four-day General Assembly meeting scheduled to be held next week, where the self-ruled island will participate as an observer.

The bipartisan effort was led by Representatives John Curtis and Michael Guest from the Republican Party and Gerry Connolly from the Democratic Party. A letter was addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Interpol Washington Director Michael Hughes asking to back Taiwan’s request to be a part of the international police organization as an observer. In October, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had uploaded two-minute footage that showed high-level police and public safety officials from eight of Taiwan's diplomatic allies that requested the international community to include Taiwan at Interpol.

"Taiwan can help us toward a safer world, through its participation in Interpol," Carlos Escobar, director-general of Guatemala's National Civil Police, requested in the video.

Later, the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group and the Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group also lent support as they dispatched joint statements to Interpol’s President Kim Jong-yang. The letter was also earlier written to former US Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with the same request made by Taiwan to gain observer status. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau had also written a letter to Interpol President Kim Jong-yang but did not receive any response, a source familiar with the development had told CNA.

Taiwan can help international allies in rooting out corruption, US reps say

Renewing calls for Taiwan’s participation, US Congressmen wrote that by being a part of Interpol, Taiwan can mutually work with the US and other international allies in rooting out corruption and abuse of the Interpol system, according to the press release issued Thursday by Curtis' office.

"Taiwan's lack of participation leaves a void in global crime-fighting efforts," the lawmakers wrote in the letter, stressing that Interpol is forced to get second-hand information from friendly nations and is unable to effectively share information on criminals and suspicious activity with the international community.

“This administration needs to fulfill the intent laws passed by Congress, counter China’s influence and make a strong push for Taiwan’s participation in Interpol ahead of the general assembly meeting later this month,” the letter released by Curtis’ office read. The representatives add, that the “legislation clearly demonstrates congressional intent to support strategies to gain meaningful Interpol participation, and ultimately membership, for Taiwan.”

US representatives highlighted the strategies that Washington can use to help Taiwan’s efforts to participate in Interpol. The letter requested Joe Biden to take the measure in the likeness of the bill signed into legislation by the former US president Barack Obama in 2016, and the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act signed into law by ex-US President Donald Trump in March, last year.