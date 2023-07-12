Last Updated:

US Congress To Receive White House Cocaine Briefing From Secret Service

US Secret Service will provide the US Congress with information regarding cocaine found at the White House on July 2 prompting a brief evacuation.

US Secret Service

Members of the US Secret Service stand guard outside the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House | Credit: AP/Representative Image


US Congress will receive information from the US Secret Service regarding the cocaine discovered at the White House, according to two Republican advisers familiar with the matter, as reported on Tuesday by a US news website.

According to the news website, last week a letter was sent by a group of US congressmen to US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, requesting a briefing about the matter. The briefing, scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT), will take place at the staff level.

Cocaine at the White House!

The White House experienced a brief evacuation on July 2 after discovering a white powdery substance. Preliminary tests confirmed that the substance was cocaine. According to media reports, the substance was found in an area frequented by both White House guests and staff. Still, the exact location and its potential proximity to sensitive information are currently unknown.

Media reports indicated that Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, had been present on the White House grounds shortly before the discovery of the white powdery substance in the West Wing. It's worth noting that Hunter Biden has been involved in various drug and corruption controversies.

Former US President Donald Trump suggested that the cocaine found could only be intended for the use of either the current president or his son.

Biden and his family left for Camp David two days before the discovery and returned to the White House two days after the evacuation.

The Secret Service said in a statement the White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated, and that the District of Columbia fire department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

