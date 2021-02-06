US: Coronavirus Relief Bill Approved By Senate With Kamala Harris Acting As Tie-breaker

The United States Senate on Friday passed the ambitious $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tie-breaker to help Democrats forward the crucial package on their own. The Senate passed the bill without any support from the Republicans as Harris cast the final vote as Chair of the House after a tie with 50 votes each from either side. The bill was later passed in the Democrat-controlled House, where it went again as Senate made some changes.

Biden's rescue plan

President Joe Biden had announced the American Rescue Plan last month to provide bigger stimulus checks, more funding for vaccinations, additional support for businesses, among other things. After a bill with only $600 as stimulus payments was passed late last year during former President Donald Trump's rule, Biden promised to increase the cheques to up to $2,000, which he did in the $1.9 trillion package. The rescue plan also includes increased funding for the ongoing vaccination drive in the country with an aim to expedite the campaign.

Despite disapproval from the Republicans, the Senate made some amendments to the bill with bipartisan support such as support for restaurants across the country, an industry hit-hard by the pandemic. Another amendment that received bipartisan support was to block "upper-income" citizens from receiving the stimulus cheques. Now, that the bill has been approved by both Houses of the US Congress, it will go to House committees who will reconcile the bill and send it for another vote. Reconciliation is a process in the United States Congress, which applies to budgetary bills.

The Republicans were primarily opposed to the increase in minimum-wage of Americans to $15 per hour. The Senate adopted an amendment pushed by Republican Senator Joni Ernst to block the increase of minimum wage. However, the change could be restored when in the final bill after reconciliation.

(Image Credit: AP)

