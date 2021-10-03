US Couple Discover 4.38 Carat Yellow Diamond At Arkansas State Park In Murfreesboro

California resident Noreen Wredberg was visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park with her husband Michael when she discovered a 4.38-carat yellow diamond on the ground. It's the park's largest diamond unearthed in the last one year, according to the Arkansas State Park website.

"When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, ‘Wow, what a lovely shape and colour!'" Park Superintendent Caleb Howell remarked on the find.

The US couple's diamond is over four carats, the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow colour. The diamond was given the name "Lucy" by Noreen, after the family's cat.

"We have a sentimental attachment to the name. Lucy's fur is predominantly grey with a few yellow tones, akin to the faint yellow of my diamond," she explained, according to the press release.

More than 33,000 diamonds have been found since the park opened in 1972

The state park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, encourages people to look for diamonds in their natural environment and even lends out mining equipment. The 37-acre area is home to a wide variety of rocks and jewels, and one can keep everything they find.

While visitors are unlikely to walk away with a huge diamond on every visit, more than 33,000 diamonds have been unearthed by visitors since the park opened in 1972. The park's second-largest diamond, weighing a stunning 9.07 carats, was discovered just last year.

