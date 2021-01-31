US COVID-19 Cases Cross 26 Million Mark; Over 1 Lakh New Cases Reported On Jan 30

The United States on Saturday crossed the 26 million mark in terms of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far. The country reported more than 1,00,000 new infections on Saturday, maintaining its daily average of over 1,55,000 cases per day. The US on January 30 registered over 2,000 new deaths, as per data from Johns Hopkins University. At the time of reporting, the total number of cases in the US stood at 26,022,247, while 4,38,452 people have died from the disease.

25% of global cases in US

The US remains the worst affected country in the world, amounting to about 25 percent of the total global cases, and has surpassed the 100 million mark. More than 9 million cases are still active in the United States, of which over 24,000 people are under critical care. US state California with 3.2 million cases is the hardest-hit region, while New York tops the chart when it comes to the total number of deaths with over 43,000 people dead since the start of the pandemic.

Apart from California, four other states have reported more than a million cases, which includes Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois, together accounting for more infections than some of the other worst-affected countries in the world. Scientists are concerned about the new emerging variants of the COVID-19 virus, which they say is contributing to higher caseloads in the country. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday made wearing of face masks on public transports mandatory for all starting from February 1.

Meanwhile, the United States is also conducting one of the world's biggest inoculation campaigns in the country. The US government has vaccinated more than 27 million people so far, more than any other nation on Earth. However, the country is still way behind nations such as Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom in terms of total vaccinations per capita.

(Image Credit: AP)

