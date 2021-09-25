US Criticises Taliban's Plans To Resume Executions, Amputations As Form Of Punishment

On Friday, September 24, the United States has strongly chastised the Taliban's plan to revive amputations and executions as a form of punishment in Afghanistan. Speaking at a press conference, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US stands with the Afghan people, particularly with members of minority groups, and demands that the Taliban end their heinous acts immediately. He also stated that the US strongly condemns reports of amputations and executions of Afghans being reinstated. He also cautioned the Taliban that such an act would be a grave human rights violation and that the US will stand firm alongside the international community in holding perpetrators of such violations accountable, according to news agency ANI.

The Taliban's officer in charge of prisons and former Afghan justice minister, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, was quoted in the media saying that punishments like executions and amputations will restart in the country. However, while expressing his support for the Afghan people, Price stated that the world is keeping an eye on the Taliban. "The world community is keeping a careful eye on everything. And, as a group, we have always highlighted the importance of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for any future Afghan administration," he added as reported by ANI. Meanwhile, the Taliban is struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing the country's interim government. Except for China, Pakistan, and a few other countries, the rest of the globe keeps a close eye on the outfit's actions.

India, US urge Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used for terrorism

It should be mentioned here that India and the US have urged the Taliban to guarantee that Afghan territory is not used to threaten or attack other countries or to shelter or train terrorist groups. Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that both countries expressed worry about Pakistan's role in Afghanistan during their bilateral meeting. He further stated that the urgency of battling terrorism in Afghanistan was emphasised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. They also urged the Taliban to adhere to all its obligations made under UN Resolution 2593, which was adopted on August 30 following the fall of Kabul, according to ANI.

Image: AP