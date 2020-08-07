US: Student Suspended For Posting Photo Of Crowded Hall As Schools Reopen Amid COVID-19

Amid coronavirus crisis, schools started opening in the United States, which is getting criticism from different corners. A viral photograph showing students packed in a Georgia High School hallway and very few wearing face masks caused an outrage on social media. However, the student who posted the picture has been reportedly suspended. According to media reports, Hannah Watters, one of the students who received a five-day out-of-school suspension for posting an image and a video of the packed corridor, said that she shared the post on Twitter to raise awareness about mismanagement in schools during the pandemic.

Paulding County School's superintendent Dr. Brian Otott said the viral social media photos did not look nice and ensured that the school was following appropriate coronavirus protocols. School authorities also alleged that the students have violated the school rules by using their phones without permission and sharing images of minors without their consent. Schools in the United States America have started reopening for the new academic sessions even as the threat of the pandemic looms and large cases continue to spike.

This is what it looks like even with split dismissal. pic.twitter.com/erCA2lhOUb — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

Foreign travel restriction lifted

Meanwhile, the US State Department on Thursday lifted its foreign travel Level-4 advisory that was put in place five months ago in March. The advisory had urged the American nationals to avoid international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The lifting the global health advisory was done in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency stated. 'Level 4' is the highest level of travel advisory.

"With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions," the State Department said.

(Image Credit- Twitter/Hannah Watters)

