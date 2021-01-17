US Declares Beijing's South China Sea Claims 'completely Unlawful'; Sanctions 20 PRC Firms

In the final days of outgoing US President Donald Trump’s administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has openly declared Beijing's claims in the South China Sea “completely unlawful” and sanctioned over 20 Chinese companies for "aiding" China's maritime claims.

"The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire," Pompeo said on Sunday.

This is the latest move in a series of last-minute US actions against China, that may make President-elect Joe Biden's diplomacy with Beijing more difficult when he takes office next week.

For the first time ever, the U.S. government openly declared the CCP’s claims in the South China Sea “completely unlawful” and sanctioned more than 20 PRC companies for aiding PRC’s maritime claims. pic.twitter.com/Pf77wXvMBu — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 17, 2021

Earlier this week, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Chinese officials over Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea. In its waning days, the Trump administration imposed travel bans on an unspecified number of Chinese officials and their families for "violations of international standards" regarding the freedom of navigation in those waters.

The administration also said it was adding China's state oil company, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, to a list of companies with which US citizens are banned from doing business.

“The United States stands with Southeast Asian claimant states seeking to defend their sovereign rights and interests, consistent with international law,” Pompeo said. “We will continue to act until we see Beijing cease its coercive behavior in the South China Sea.”

'Stand up to Chinese aggression': Mike Pence to Biden administration

Claiming that China is determined to expand its influence across the region through military provocations and debt diplomacy, US Vice President Mike Pence also urged the incoming Biden administration to stand up to Chinese aggression and trade abuses.

"China is determined to expand Beijing’s influence across the region through military provocations and debt diplomacy. I urge the incoming administration to stay the course, do what we’ve done, stand up to Chinese aggression and trade abuses, stand strong for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and put America and our freedom-loving allies first," Pence said in a series of tweets.

Since the fall of 2019, the administration has steadily pressured China over human rights issues in Tibet, Hong Kong and the western region of Xinjiang, as well as over trade, Taiwan, and the Chinese response to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the administration banned the import to the US of some agricultural goods, provoking an angry response from Beijing.

