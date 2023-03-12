US Defence Officials Believe That China Is The Leader In Hypersonic Weapons Technology

According to a recent report by Voice of America (VOA), United States defense officials are claiming that China, not Russia, possesses the world's most advanced hypersonic arsenal. Despite Russia's repeated use of hypersonic missiles in its attacks on Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence Agency's chief scientist for science and technology told U.S. lawmakers on Friday that China has surpassed Russia in both supporting infrastructure and the number of operational systems. While both countries have conducted successful tests of hypersonic weapons, China's superiority in this area may pose a greater threat to international security.

The Defence Intelligence Agency's Paul Freisthler testified in front of the House Armed Services Committee that China has made significant strides in the development of conventional and nuclear-armed hypersonic missile technologies over the past two decades. According to the report, China has achieved this through focussed investment, development, testing, and deployment. Unlike ballistic missiles that follow a set trajectory, hypersonic weapons are highly manoeuvrable even while travelling at Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. This high-speed manoeuvrability presents a significant challenge for detection and interception, making hypersonic weapons especially difficult to stop, according to US defence officials.

China operates two sites for research on hypersonic weapons

The Congressional Research Service and the Defence Intelligence Agency report that China currently operates two research sites for hypersonic weapons, with a total of 21 wind tunnels for testing. Some of these sites can assess vehicles traveling at speeds up to Mach 12. China's hypersonic arsenal also includes the DF-17, a medium-range ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle that can cover a distance of 1,600 kilometers. This advanced weaponry underscores China's commitment to maintaining its military edge and expanding its strategic reach, according to experts.