US Defense Chief Thanks Amir Of Kuwait For 'crucial Support' In Afghan Rescue Mission

US Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin III, Wednesday, met Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and thanked him for aiding the US airlift operations from Afghanistan. On 30 August, the Pentagon concluded its evacuation process, airlifting more than 1,30,000 people from the Taliban captured Afghanistan and ending a 20-year long war which Biden said was not in the US “national interest.” Notably, the Persian Gulf countries played a pivotal role in the repatriation process, providing their transit services to the US and allied aircraft.

Taking to Twitter, the US Defence Chief reiterated his gratitude towards Kuwait thanking Al Sabah for providing its “crucial support” in facilitating safe transit of US citizens and Afghans. Additionally, Austin also asserted that Kuwait’s gesture has reaffirmed the bilateral ties between both countries. It is worth mentioning that in 1991, US and coalition forces waged a war against Saddam Hussain led Iraq after it annexed Kuwait. Both the countries have been close allies.

I just met w/ the Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Minister of Defense & Minister of Interior to thank Kuwait for its crucial support in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan, and reaffirmed our bilateral strategic partnership. https://t.co/Fs5on4aTCv — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) September 8, 2021

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional challenges and recommendations for advancing regional security and stability. Secretary Austin thanked the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister for their leadership in encouraging dialogue and advancing processes that de-escalate tensions in the region," Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin met US service members

Meanwhile, the Secretary also had the opportunity to meet with US service members to "thank them for their efforts in support of Operation ALLIES REFUGE". His engagements included a meeting with members of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Crisis Response, based in Kuwait, according to a press release. Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for his nation’s effort to assist with the safe transit of people from Afghanistan.

The US Defence Secretary on Sunday, 5 September commenced his travel to the Gulf nations to meet regional partners to express his gratitude for their cooperation in Washington’s evacuation process in Afghanistan. Addressing media reporters earlier, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby disclosed that Austin would travel to four Gulf states including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the kingdom of the Persian Gulf.

Image: AP