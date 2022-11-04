'Any Nuclear Assault On US Or Allies Would End Kim Regime': US Defense Secretary

The United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin on Thursday stated that any nuclear assault by North Korea on the US or its allies would "result in the end” of Kim Jong-un's regime. These remarks of Austin came during the 54th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) between the US and the Republic of Korea which was held in Washington, D.C. According to the US Department of Defence, Austin said in a statement, “Any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime.”

Furthermore, Austin made these comments as the administration of Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang has recently conducted a series of missile tests. According to the South Korean military, a launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile conducted on Thursday may have failed. Besides this, the launch was described as "outrageous and absolutely intolerable" in Japan.

According to the press release, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and the Minister of National Defense of South Korea, Lee Jong-Sup addressed cooperation measures between the two countries while reviewing the present security situation on the Korean Peninsula, in the surrounding area, and in the wider region. It is worth mentioning that US Secretary Austin and Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister Lee Jong-Sup led their respective delegations, which included top defense and foreign policy officials.

US and ROK discussed repeated multiple rocket launcher firings by North Korea

In addition to this, the Minister voiced worry over repeated multiple rocket launcher firings by North Korea as well as other violations of the "Comprehensive Military Agreement." The Secretary and Minister strongly denounced the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s escalating actions and violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions, which include ballistic missile test launches, numerous rocket launches, and the firing of coastal artillery, and they urged the world community to hold the DPRK accountable for its doings.

US defense secretary also highlighted his worry about the DPRK's efforts to create different nuclear weapons and delivery systems. Secretary Austin reaffirmed the steadfast American commitment to support the ROK with extended deterrence using the full spectrum of American military capabilities, including sophisticated non-nuclear capabilities as well as nuclear, conventional, and missile defense capabilities.

As the DPRK's nuclear and missile threats progress, they promised to further expand the Alliance's capacities, sharing of information, and consultation processes, as well as cooperative planning and execution.

In addition to the recent bombardment of weapons tests that have heightened tensions in the area, North Korea launched nearly six missiles into the sea on November 3, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile that prompted evacuation alerts and suspended trains in northern Japan. According to the Associated Press report, two short-range ballistic missile tests in the morning followed the intercontinental ballistic missile launch, which drew rapid criticism from North Korea's neighbours and the United States. In response, the US extended existing joint air force drills with South Korea.

(Image: AP)

