US Delegation Meets Afghan President In Tashkent; Discusses Security Crisis

A high level US delegation led by Assistant to the President for Homeland Security met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at an international conference in Uzbekistan to discuss the ongoing security crisis in Afghanistan. With US and NATO forces nearly at the completion of their pullout, Talibani miscreants have recaptured more than two-thirds of the central Asian country. Despite the escalating crisis in a country of more than 33 million, US president Joe Biden is adamant on a swift withdrawal arguing that a delay in the same could lead to an indefinite fight.

In the statement, the White House said that an Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall led delegation, consisting of representatives from the White House National Security Council, Department of Defense and Department of State landed in Tashkent to promote security, prosperity and regional connectivity between Central and South Asia and to bolster the continent's ties with the US. Apart from the peace in Afghanistan, issues like the COVID pandemic and the challenges it has posed in the region were also brought to the negotiation table.

Dr. Sherwood-Randall delivered opening remarks recognizing 30 years of partnership between the United States and the countries of Central Asia, as well as the U.S. Government’s commitment to realizing the region’s potential as a transit, trade, and energy hub," an online statement read.

In addendum to holding talks with the Afghan leader, the delegation also met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the regional tension that has arisen in the aftermath of the US pullout and cooperation on counter-terrorism measures. Later, Sherwood Randall held talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other high ranking officials from Uzbekistan, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to enhance security cooperation in the region.

C5+1 summit

On Friday, US officials and Central Asian foreign ministers met in Uzbekistan, to conclude the C5+1 summit, which was primarily focused on Afghanistan. The two-day event took place in Tashkent on July 15-16 focused on exploring ways to enhance connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia through trade, transportation, and energy. Among the many leaders that attended the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, just to name a few.

