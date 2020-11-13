US Department Of Homeland Security Says 2020 Election Was 'most Secure In History'

While US President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are gathering information to support their baseless claims of voter fraud, the US Department of Homeland Security has found the election to be incredibly secure. Since Joe Biden’s projected win, Trump and his most loyal followers have alleged that there have been issues with mail-in ballots and even “illegal votes” counting. The Members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee, however, refuted claims coming from Trump and on November 12 the officials said that the November 3 election was the “most secure in American history”.

In a statement, the GCC said, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result”.

“When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the statement added.

The committee further said that other security measures like pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment and the US Election Assistant Commission’s (EAC) certification of voting equipment help to build “additional confidence” in the voting system used in 2020. The officials also assured that they have the “utmost confidence” in the security and integrity of the elections. “When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections,” GCC said.

Trump’s 1st post-election appearance

Meanwhile, Trump has been attempting to amplify his stance even while his inner circle is left divided over his refusal to concede and accept the results of the presidential elections. He has mounted a fierce battle to remain in office but has also shown little interest in the work of being the President. Since US elections 2020 results have been announced, he has said, 'election was far from over'. Taking action, he had filed many lawsuits to challenge the election results in a few key states.

Trump has resorted to social media and he has been firing inflammatory and baseless claims on Twitter, which have already been flagged by the micro-blogging website as misinformation. He has also been hitting his golf course. On November 12, Trump also made his first public appearance in six days when he visited Arlington National Cemetery alongside first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. However, he did not speak or respond to any questions by the reporters.

