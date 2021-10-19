US DoJ Asks Supreme Court To Block Texas Abortion Law Until Measure's Validity Is Proven

In a major development in weeks, the United States Department of Justice has appealed to the Supreme Court to block the "unconstitutional" Texas Abortion Law until its validity is proven by the law. On Monday, the Biden administration asked the high court to lift the order imposed by the conservative federal appeals court that allows the imposition of the draconian law. The law, which has been in effect since September in Texas, defies over 50 years of Supreme Court precedents that forbid states from banning abortions, the New York Times reported.

Texas is yet to respond to the Department of Justice's petition and has until Thursday to appeal against the call. It is necessary to mention that lawsuit from DoJ comes on the sidelines of the abortion provider's and advocates' appeals to ban the Texas abortion law. Notably, it has not yet been heard by the federal appellate court.

Supreme Court agrees to take fast-track hearing

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear appeals of the abortion-rights advocates before the final judgements in the lower courts. In case the apex court begins hearing on Senate Bill 8, it will deliver a judgement much before it should have come through the normal court channel, CNBC reported quoting petitioners.

The abortion providers filed a request for the Supreme Court against Senate Bill 8 in August to fast-track the restrictive state law. Additionally, the US Justice Department also sued Texas shortly after the law came into effect. Following this, a federal judge announced a temporary ban on the enforcement of the law, earlier this month, stating that it "offensively" deprives basic human rights.

The Texas Abortion Law

The controversial abortion law implemented by the Texas authorities prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect the cardiac activity of the child in the mother's womb. The law is also dubbed as a "six-week ban" since the aforementioned actions develop in the sixth week of pregnancy. However, the law has drawn considerable flak since, according to medical professionals, during the said time some women do not even know if they are pregnant.

