US: Donald Trump's Photo Book 'Our Journey Together' To Be Launched On December 7

Former United States President Donald Trump is set to publish his first book since leaving the White House. Donald Trump will be launching the book “Our Journey Together” on December 7, which consists of over 300 photographs from his time in office, according to The Associated Press. The book that features pictures from his administration has his own captions, some of which have been handwritten by him.

Ex-US President Donald President has decided to not publish the book “Our Journey Together” through a traditional New York publisher. He has instead decided to release the book by a new company that has been started by his son Donald Trump Jr. alongside his campaign aide Sergio Gor, Winning Team Publishing. In a statement released on Friday, November 19, Trump said that the book will feature moments from his time in the White House.

Donald Trump's announces his first book post leaving office

Donald President's The book includes pictures like “building the Southern Border Wall”, “cutting America’s taxes”, “rebuilding our military” and dealing with world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump in a statement released on Friday said, “Our Journey Together’ features unforgettable moments from our time in Washington: building the Southern Border Wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders,” as per AP.

As per the AP report, Trump while announcing the release of the book also included a link to the company site. People can pre-order the book for $74.99 in a standard format and $229.99 for a signed copy. The website for Winning Team Publishing has shared some details regarding the book set to be released in December. As per 45books.com, in the photo book, “Every photograph has been handpicked by the President, as has every caption in the book, including those that are handwritten by him. Former US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. on 45books.com said, "No one accomplished as much for America as my father did in four years in the White House. This incredible photo book documents every step of the way. Truly, one of a kind!”

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP