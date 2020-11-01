US Election 2020: Biden Adviser Hints At US-European Union Relationship Overhaul

US Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden is planning to focus on rebuilding America’s relations with the European Union if he wins the upcoming November 3 election. As per The Sunday Telegraph reports, one of Biden’s foreign policy adviser, Anthony Gardner, told an audience in Germany that if elected, the former US vice president would quickly issue a declaration of support for the European Union.

Gardner is further reported to have suggested that the relationship between the UK and the US under a Biden presidency would partly depend on the ties Britain decides to form with the EU.

According to reports, Biden’s team is believed to be discussing plans for a trip to Europe in the first 100 days of his presidency. The Democratic leader’s presidential campaign has even indicated that Biden would use the trip to conduct a mini European tour and he will most probably give a speech in Germany or at the European Parliament in Brussels.

READ: Biden Looks To Restore, Expand Obama Administration Policies

READ: Road To 270: Biden Has Options, Trump Walks Narrow Path

Biden uninterested in ‘super ambitious trade deals’

While speaking at the ESMT business school in Berlin, Gardner is reported to have said that if Biden is elected, he will “quickly” declare support for European integration and support in favour of NATO, which is the lynchpin of the transatlantic alliance and which has been weakened because of Trump administration’s policies.

The former US ambassador to the EU further added that unlike Trump, Biden believes that the triangle relationship -- US-UK, UK-EU, and US-EU -- all have to work together in a bid to see policies to the effect.

Gardner told the crowd that he even sits on several of Biden’s policy groups, including the panels on trade, western Europe and the EU. He said that the former vice president is considering to announce that Trump's tariffs on European products, everything from planes to steel to cheese, would be dropped. Gardner even suggested that Biden White House would be uninterested in "super ambitious trade deals."

(Image Credits: AP)

READ: Biden, Obama Make A Final Appeal To Michigan's Black Voters

READ: Trump And Biden Intensify Their Election Campaigns