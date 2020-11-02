US Election 2020: Biden Leads Trump In Four Key Swing States, Poll Shows

With the US Presidential election just around the corner, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in four key swing states, according to the New York Time and Siena College poll. The former US vice president currently holds an advantage over the Republican incumbent Trump in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida.

The poll conducted between October 26 and 31 showed that Biden is ahead of Trump by three points, 47 to 44 per cent, in Florida. In Pennsylvania, the 77-year-old Democratic challenger is leading by six points, 49 to 43 per cent. Biden is also ahead of Trump by six-point in Arizona, 49 to 43 per cent, and 11 points in Wisconsin, 52 to 41 per cent.

According to the NYT poll, the Democratic presidential nominee has consistently had the upper hand over Trump across the electoral map. Biden has not slipped behind the US President in any of the swing states that are likeliest to decide the election. His strength is most pronounced in Wisconsin, where he has an outright majority of votes.

60% of US citizens disapprove of Trump

Should Biden’s lead hold in three of four states tested in the survey, it would certainly be enough to win. If the Democratic leader were to carry Florida, he would also most likely need to flip just one large state that Trump won in 2016 to clinch the presidency over his then-rival Hilary Clinton. The surveys suggest that Biden has backed a broad advantage among voters who have already cast their ballots by mail or through early in-person voting, with Trump leading by a wide margin among those who have yet to vote.

Meanwhile, a separate election poll has claimed that voters were increasingly disapproving of Trump, a revelation that directly attacks the American president's confidence. The poll suggested that around 60 per cent of the US citizens have disapproved of President Donald Trump holding rallies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The national polls, however, can’t guarantee the assured victory as in 2016, Hillary Clinton also had a clear lead over Trump in the national polls, she, however, lost in the electoral college. However, the swing states will decide the fate of the candidates on November 3.

(Image: AP)

