US Election 2020: Trump Warns Biden Will 'listen To Scientists' And Impose More Lockdowns

On Sunday, October 18, US President Donald Trump mockingly warned that Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden would ‘listen to the scientists’ if elected in the upcoming November elections. While addressing the Nevada rally, Trump said that the former US Vice President would surrender the country’s ‘future to the virus’ and impose more lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Trump told his supporters, “He’ll (Biden) listen to the scientists.... If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead — we’re like a rocket ship. Take a look at the numbers”.

Trump also took aim at Democratic governors and slammed them for ‘keeping their states closed’ with preventive measures. On Sunday, he even warned that the ‘Christmas season will be cancelled’ if Biden wins in November. Trump has frequently relied against what he has called ‘the war on Christmas’ in an appeal to evangelical and Christian conservative voters.

During the Nevada rally, Trump said, “The Christmas season will be cancelled. Look, remember I said we’re going to bring back Christmas? The name. Remember? We brought it back. Remember?”

"They’d say, 'Have a great season.' I say, 'No, I don’t want to have a great season. I want to say 'Merry Christmas.' Say 'merry Christmas.' Now, they’re all saying 'merry Christmas,'" he added.

Trump accused of crashing US economy

Meanwhile, Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates, on the same day, responded to Trump berating down the Democratic presidential nominee. In a tweet, Bates said, "This is tellingly out of touch and the polar opposite of reality."

Bates accused the Trump administration of destroying the strong US economy that he had "inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration by lying about and attacking the science." The Biden campaign official further added that amid the pandemic, the layoffs were on the rise and Joe Biden would “create millions of more jobs than Trump.”

Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and US Elections being little more than two weeks away, Trump has embarked on a tour of the battleground states to make his case stronger for his re-election.

As per the US government figures, the daily cases are averaging above 55,000 and numbers rising in more than 40 states including the ones that Trump must win to consolidate his second term in White House. However, his rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is leading almost all national polls by double digits mostly because of a substantial deficit in the approval of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

